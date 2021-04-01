fbpx
Analyzing The Price Action In DoorDash Stock Today

byBenzinga Insights
April 1, 2021 9:54 am
DoorDash's Stock Price And Volume Action

DoorDash's (NYSE:DASH) stock is trading up 6.48% to a price of $137.27. The stock's volume is currently 62.93 thousand, which is roughly 1.64% of its recent 30-day volume average of 3.83 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: DoorDash shares are trading higher after Wolfe Research initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $180 per share.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $168.06 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $256.09 and fallen to a low of $121.0.

