Analyzing The Price Action In DoorDash Stock Today

DoorDash's (NYSE:DASH) stock is trading up 6.48% to a price of $137.27. The stock's volume is currently 62.93 thousand, which is roughly 1.64% of its recent 30-day volume average of 3.83 million.

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: DoorDash shares are trading higher after Wolfe Research initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $180 per share.

The stock's 50-day moving average was $168.06 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $256.09 and fallen to a low of $121.0.

