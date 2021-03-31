fbpx
Why Conn's Stock is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
March 31, 2021 10:00 am
Conn's Stock Price And Volume Action

Conn's (NASDAQ:CONN) stock has been rising Wednesday, up 15.65% to a price of $17.62. Wednesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 114.66 thousand, about 44.65% of its recent 30-day volume average of 256.82 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Conn's shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $14.97 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $16.93 and fallen to a low of $3.13.

