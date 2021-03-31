Why Affimed Is Trading Higher Today

The Price And Volume Action In Affimed's Stock Today

Affimed's (NASDAQ:AFMD) stock has been rising Wednesday, up 5.92% to a price of $7.73. The stock's volume is currently 233.69 thousand, which is roughly 11.73% of its recent 30-day volume average of 1.99 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Affimed shares are trading higher after the company announced FDA clearance of its IND application to study the combination of AFM24 with SNK-01 natural killer cell therapy in solid tumors.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $6.47 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $8.6 and fallen to a low of $1.5.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.