Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) shares moved upwards by 4.34% to $8.4 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 46.3K shares is 363.62% of Kingstone Companies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $89.6 million.

(NASDAQ:TIPT) stock increased by 3.07% to $8.71. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 42.9K, which is 39.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $279.1 million. Aegon (NYSE:AEG) stock moved upwards by 2.88% to $4.82. Trading volume for Aegon's stock is 1.2 million as of 12:40 EST. This is 48.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.1 billion.

(NYSE:AEG) stock moved upwards by 2.88% to $4.82. Trading volume for Aegon's stock is 1.2 million as of 12:40 EST. This is 48.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.1 billion. Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) stock moved upwards by 2.74% to $8.22. Huize Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 100.6K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 52.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $426.8 million.

(NASDAQ:HUIZ) stock moved upwards by 2.74% to $8.22. Huize Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 100.6K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 52.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $426.8 million. Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) shares rose 2.55% to $85.74. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 1.0 million, which is 26.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 billion.

(NYSE:LMND) shares rose 2.55% to $85.74. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 1.0 million, which is 26.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 billion. Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) shares increased by 2.48% to $75.39. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 95.1K, which is 22.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion.

Losers

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) shares fell 3.55% to $16.5 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Trean Insurance Group's stock is trading at a volume of 10.1K, which is 15.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $849.0 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 4 days ago.

(NASDAQ:OXBR) stock decreased by 2.32% to $2.58. The current volume of 388.9K shares is 8.97% of Oxbridge Re Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $14.7 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday. HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) stock decreased by 1.52% to $74.85. The current volume of 30.2K shares is 34.03% of HCI Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $642.9 million.

(NYSE:HCI) stock decreased by 1.52% to $74.85. The current volume of 30.2K shares is 34.03% of HCI Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $642.9 million. Hallmark Financial Servs (NASDAQ:HALL) shares declined by 1.49% to $3.99. As of 12:40 EST, Hallmark Financial Servs's stock is trading at a volume of 86.4K, which is 28.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.2 million.

(NASDAQ:HALL) shares declined by 1.49% to $3.99. As of 12:40 EST, Hallmark Financial Servs's stock is trading at a volume of 86.4K, which is 28.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.2 million. Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) stock declined by 1.39% to $5.0. The current volume of 289 shares is 4.67% of Unico American's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.5 million.

(NASDAQ:UNAM) stock declined by 1.39% to $5.0. The current volume of 289 shares is 4.67% of Unico American's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.5 million. Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior Unsecured Notes (NASDAQ:CNFRL) stock declined by 1.25% to $24.65. Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior Unsecured Notes's stock is trading at a volume of 220 shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 10.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

