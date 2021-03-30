Why AngioDynamics Is Trading Higher Today

AngioDynamics's Stock Price And Volume Action

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) is currently up 7.68% to a price of $22.24. Tuesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 151.96 thousand, about 51.5% of its recent 30-day volume average of 295.06 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: AngioDynamics shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $20.56 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $23.4 and fallen to a low of $8.05.

