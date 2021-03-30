fbpx
QQQ
-2.18
318.09
-0.69%
DIA
-0.66
332.40
-0.2%
SPY
-1.13
396.89
-0.29%
TLT
-0.19
135.69
-0.14%
GLD
-2.55
162.90
-1.59%

Why AngioDynamics Is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
March 30, 2021 10:39 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

AngioDynamics's Stock Price And Volume Action

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) is currently up 7.68% to a price of $22.24. Tuesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 151.96 thousand, about 51.5% of its recent 30-day volume average of 295.06 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: AngioDynamics shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $20.56 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $23.4 and fallen to a low of $8.05.

If you're looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get ‘Why Is It Moving' alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday

    On Monday morning, 415 companies achieved new highs for the year. read more

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday

    On Tuesday, 596 companies set new 52-week highs. read more

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday

    Monday morning saw 558 companies set new 52-week highs. read more

Stocks Making New 52-Week Highs/Lows For Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 (Via Benzinga Pro's Signals Tool)

52-Week Highs: Workhorse Group (WKHS) Upwork (UPWK) Agenus (AGEN) Twitter (TWTR) Baozun (BZUN) MoneyGram (MGI) Helios Technologies (HLIO) Danimer Scientific (DNMR) Veru (VERU) Everi Holdings (EVRI) Eaton52-Week Highs: read more