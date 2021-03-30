Analyzing The Price Action In Granite Construction Stock Today

Granite Construction's Stock Price And Volume Action

Granite Construction's (NYSE:GVA) stock is trading up 3.33% to a price of $39.0. The stock's current volume for the day is 84.80 thousand, which is approximately 21.74% of its previous 30-day average volume of 389.98 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Granite Construction shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $34.87 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $40.75 and as low as $12.58.

