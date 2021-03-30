Why Is It Moving? Looking At Yelp's Price Action Today

The Price And Volume Action In Yelp's Stock Today

Yelp's (NYSE:YELP) stock is trading up 4.57% to a price of $39.15. The stock's volume is currently 196.43 thousand, which is roughly 22.31% of its recent 30-day volume average of 880.40 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Yelp shares are trading higher after Citigroup upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and raised its price target from $33 to $48 per share.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $37.12 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $43.86 and as low as $16.16.

