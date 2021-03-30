Why Akouos Is Trading Lower Today

Akouos's Stock Price And Volume Action

Akouos's (NASDAQ:AKUS) stock has been falling Tuesday, down 9.56% to a price of $14.15. The stock's current volume for the day is 56.45 thousand, which is approximately 17.31% of its previous 30-day average volume of 326.11 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Akouos shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 earnings results. B of A Securities also downgrades the stock from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $24 to $20 per share.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $18.3 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $30.67 and fallen to a low of $15.38.

