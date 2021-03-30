Why Is It Moving? Looking At GSX Techedu's Price Action Today

GSX Techedu's Stock Price And Volume Action

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) is currently up 7.55% to a price of $33.97. The stock's current volume for the day is 8.80 million, which is approximately 81.7% of its previous 30-day average volume of 10.77 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: GSX Techedu shares are trading higher after the company announced Larry Xiangdong Chen, the company's founder, Chairman and CEO, intends to use his personal funds to purchase up to US$50 million of the company's shares over the next 12 months.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $89.05 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $149.05 and fallen to a low of $27.06.

