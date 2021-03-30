fbpx
QQQ
-2.32
318.23
-0.73%
DIA
-0.55
332.29
-0.17%
SPY
-1.12
396.88
-0.28%
TLT
-0.10
135.60
-0.07%
GLD
-2.53
162.88
-1.57%

Why Is It Moving? Looking Into Why Comerica's Stock is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
March 30, 2021 10:37 am
The Price And Volume Action In Comerica's Stock Today

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) is currently up 3.03% to a price of $71.26. The stock's current volume for the day is 280.66 thousand, which is approximately 17.42% of its previous 30-day average volume of 1.61 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Comerica shares are trading higher after DA Davidson upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $65.96 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $73.73 and fallen to a low of $25.8.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

