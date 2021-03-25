Why Is It Moving? Looking Into Why FreightCar America's Stock is Trading Higher Today

The Price And Volume Action In FreightCar America’s Stock Today

FreightCar America’s (NASDAQ:RAIL) stock has been rising Thursday, up 30.22% to a price of $3.94. Thursday the stock has been traded at a volume of 337.96 thousand, about 90.08% of its recent 30-day volume average of 375.17 thousand.

Why It’s Moving

Benzinga Pro’s real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: FreightCar America shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of FreightCar America’s stock was $3.57 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $4.56 and a low of $0.79 in the past 52 weeks.

