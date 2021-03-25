fbpx
QQQ
-2.51
314.38
-0.8%
DIA
-1.02
325.19
-0.31%
SPY
-1.44
389.07
-0.37%

Why Is It Moving? Analyzing The Upward Movement in Cinedigm's Stock Today

byBenzinga Insights
March 25, 2021 10:32 am
The Price And Volume Action In Cinedigm’s Stock Today

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) is currently up 19.75% to a price of $2.01. The stock’s current volume for the day is 60.09 million, which is approximately 302.78% of its previous 30-day average volume of 19.85 million.

Why It’s Moving

Benzinga Pro’s real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Cinedigm shares are trading higher after the company announced on Twitter its product team will develop “new #NFT products to enhance the user experience of our loyal audiences.”

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $1.45 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $6.0 and as low as $0.26.

