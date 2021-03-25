Why Is It Moving? Looking At Immutep's Price Action Today

Immutep’s Stock Price And Volume Action

Immutep’s (NASDAQ:IMMP) stock is trading up 51.71% to a price of $3.87. Thursday the stock has been traded at a volume of 36.98 million, about 5962.91% of its recent 30-day volume average of 620.23 thousand.

Why It’s Moving

Benzinga Pro’s real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Immutep shares are trading higher after the company announced it has secured a US patent for Eftilagimod Alpha in combination with a PD-1 Pathway Inhibitor.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The stock’s 50-day moving average was $3.01 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $7.95 and fallen to a low of $0.53.

