12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Marcus (NYSE:MCS) stock rose 6.93% to $20.97 during Tuesday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 50.7K, accounting for 7.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $657.1 million.
- Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO) shares moved upwards by 5.97% to $1.42. This security traded at a volume of 282.3K shares come close, making up 1.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $451.3 million.
- Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) shares increased by 3.25% to $8.89. This security traded at a volume of 5.4K shares come close, making up 0.08% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $410.8 million.
- Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) shares rose 2.5% to $8.6. Super League Gaming’s trading volume hit 52.7K shares by close, accounting for 0.53% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $185.8 million.
- Pearson (NYSE:PSO) stock increased by 2.39% to $11.11. At the close, Pearson’s trading volume reached 18.5K shares. This is 5.43% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 billion.
- AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) shares moved upwards by 1.78% to $10.85. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 5.8 million shares, which is 3.46 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 billion.
Losers
- Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) stock declined by 11.95% to $16.14 during Tuesday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.4 million shares, which is 246.4 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $105.8 million.
- Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) stock declined by 4.71% to $5.06. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 256.2K shares, which is 6.35 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $55.0 million.
- Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) shares fell 4.68% to $5.91. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 3.1K shares, which is 0.83 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.1 million.
- Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) shares fell 4.15% to $3.01. This security traded at a volume of 6.7K shares come close, making up 2.63% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.3 million.
- Consolidated Comms Hldgs (NASDAQ:CNSL) stock fell 3.0% to $6.48. Trading volume for this security closed at 24.3K, accounting for 4.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $513.3 million.
- ZW Data Action Tech (NASDAQ:CNET) stock declined by 2.66% to $2.93. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 276 shares, which is 0.0 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $91.6 million.
