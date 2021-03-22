Why Marker Therapeutics's Stock is Trading Higher Today

Marker Therapeutics's Stock Price And Volume Action

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) is currently up 21.94% to a price of $3.19. Monday the stock has been traded at a volume of 10.53 million, about 272.68% of its recent 30-day volume average of 3.86 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Marker Therapeutics shares are trading higher after Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and announced a $6 price target.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $2.31 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $3.77 and fallen to a low of $1.32.

