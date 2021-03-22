fbpx
QQQ
+ 4.12
309.03
+ 1.31%
DIA
+ 0.43
325.63
+ 0.13%
SPY
+ 1.92
387.65
+ 0.49%
TLT
+ 0.68
134.07
+ 0.5%
GLD
-0.78
164.07
-0.48%

Analyzing The Price Action In Support.com Stock Today

byBenzinga Insights
March 22, 2021 10:08 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

The Price And Volume Action In Support.com's Stock Today

Support.com's (NASDAQ:SPRT) stock has been rising Monday, up 285.5% to a price of $7.27. The stock's current volume for the day is 69.09 million, which is approximately 45133.32% of its previous 30-day average volume of 153.08 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Support.com shares are trading higher after the company announced a merger agreement with Bitcoin Miner Greenidge Generation Holdings.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $2.2 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $2.57 and as low as $0.96.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

  read more

22 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT) rose 97.6% to $4.23 in pre-market trading. Bitcoin miner Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. and Support.com reported a merger agreement. read more

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) shares moved upwards by 8.36% to $2.85 during Tuesday's after-market session. Sphere 3D's trading volume hit 7.7K shares by close, accounting for 0.57% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.4 million. read more

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday

    On Tuesday, 596 companies set new 52-week highs. read more