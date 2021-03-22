Analyzing The Price Action In Support.com Stock Today

The Price And Volume Action In Support.com's Stock Today

Support.com's (NASDAQ:SPRT) stock has been rising Monday, up 285.5% to a price of $7.27. The stock's current volume for the day is 69.09 million, which is approximately 45133.32% of its previous 30-day average volume of 153.08 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Support.com shares are trading higher after the company announced a merger agreement with Bitcoin Miner Greenidge Generation Holdings.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $2.2 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $2.57 and as low as $0.96.

