Why PennyMac Financial Servs's Stock is Trading Lower Today

The Price And Volume Action In PennyMac Financial Servs's Stock Today

PennyMac Financial Servs's (NYSE:PFSI) stock has been falling Friday, down 4.24% to a price of $62.27. Friday the stock has been traded at a volume of 877.15 thousand, about 94.87% of its recent 30-day volume average of 924.57 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: PennyMac Financial Services shares are trading lower after Wells Fargo downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $61.61 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $70.99 and as low as $13.13.

