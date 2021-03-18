Why Is It Moving? Analyzing The Upward Movement in Falcon Minerals's Stock Today

The Price And Volume Action In Falcon Minerals's Stock Today

Falcon Minerals's (NASDAQ:FLMN) stock has been rising Thursday, up 5.68% to a price of $4.7. The stock's volume is currently 153.86 thousand, which is roughly 46.23% of its recent 30-day volume average of 332.82 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Falcon Minerals shares are trading higher after Wells Fargo upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight and announced a price target of $8 per share.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $3.87 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $5.03 and as low as $1.6.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.