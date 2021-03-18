Why Is It Moving? Analyzing The Downward Movement in Duluth Holdings's Stock Today

The Price And Volume Action In Duluth Holdings's Stock Today

Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ:DLTH) is currently down 12.35% to a price of $14.9. Thursday the stock has been traded at a volume of 95.24 thousand, about 43.43% of its recent 30-day volume average of 219.31 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Duluth shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $13.61 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $17.3 and fallen to a low of $2.81.

