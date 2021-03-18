Why Is It Moving? Looking At Citizens Financial Group's Price Action Today

Citizens Financial Group's Stock Price And Volume Action

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) is currently up 4.45% to a price of $46.32. The stock's volume is currently 337.26 thousand, which is roughly 6.1% of its recent 30-day volume average of 5.53 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Citizens Financial Group shares are trading higher after Morgan Stanley maintained its Overweight rating on the stock and raised its price target from $52 to $55 per share.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $41.28 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $46.97 and as low as $14.12.

