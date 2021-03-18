Why Is It Moving? Looking Into Why Primoris Services's Stock is Trading Lower Today

The Price And Volume Action In Primoris Services's Stock Today

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) is currently down 5.01% to a price of $35.2. The stock's current volume for the day is 419.44 thousand, which is approximately 103.35% of its previous 30-day average volume of 405.82 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Primoris Services shares are trading lower after the company priced its 4.5 million shares common stock offering at $35 per share.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Primoris Services's stock was $33.1 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $41.76 and a low of $9.59 in the past 52 weeks.

