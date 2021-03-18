Why Comerica's Stock is Trading Higher Today

The Price And Volume Action In Comerica's Stock Today

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) is currently up 3.05% to a price of $70.95. The stock's volume is currently 66.19 thousand, which is roughly 5.16% of its recent 30-day volume average of 1.28 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Comerica shares are trading higher after Morgan Stanley maintained its Equal-Weight on the stock and raised its price target from $68 to $73 per share.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Comerica's stock was $64.89 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $73.73 and a low of $24.28 in the past 52 weeks.

