Analyzing The Price Action In Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Today

byBenzinga Insights
March 17, 2021 10:55 am
The Price And Volume Action In Oncternal Therapeutics's Stock Today

Oncternal Therapeutics's (NASDAQ:ONCT) stock has been rising Wednesday, up 7.54% to a price of $9.06. Wednesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 949.72 thousand, about 65.86% of its recent 30-day volume average of 1.44 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Oncternal Therapeutics shares are trading higher. Not seeing any company-specific news to justify the price action.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $6.25 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $8.95 and as low as $1.49.

