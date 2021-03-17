fbpx
QQQ
-3.36
323.94
-1.05%
DIA
+ 0.60
328.22
+ 0.18%
SPY
-1.77
397.63
-0.45%

Why Is It Moving? Looking Into Why Zillow Gr's Stock is Trading Lower Today

byBenzinga Insights
March 17, 2021 10:53 am
The Price And Volume Action In Zillow Gr's Stock Today

Zillow Gr's (NASDAQ:Z) stock has been falling Wednesday, down 7.18% to a price of $137.25. The stock's current volume for the day is 1.54 million, which is approximately 33.8% of its previous 30-day average volume of 4.57 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Zillow shares are trading lower. Weakness is potentially due to a rise in yields, which could impact mortgage rates and weigh on housing demand.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $152.31 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $208.11 and as low as $20.04.

