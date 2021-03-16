fbpx
QQQ
+ 3.69
315.14
+ 1.16%
DIA
-1.07
331.07
-0.32%
SPY
+ 0.43
396.05
+ 0.11%

Why Is It Moving? Analyzing The Downward Movement in Par Pacific Hldgs's Stock Today

byBenzinga Insights
March 16, 2021 12:20 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Is It Moving? Analyzing The Downward Movement in Par Pacific Hldgs's Stock Today

Par Pacific Hldgs's Stock Price And Volume Action

Par Pacific Hldgs (NYSE:PARR) is currently down 12.56% to a price of $16.79. Tuesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 464.27 thousand, about 125.83% of its recent 30-day volume average of 368.97 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Par Pacific shares are trading lower after the company reported a 5 million share common stock offering.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Par Pacific Hldgs's stock was $15.68 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $20.18 and a low of $5.72 in the past 52 weeks.

If you're looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get ‘Why Is It Moving' alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

45 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: SSY) shares jumped 152.6% to $4.8752 as the company reported $2 million expansion, capital and operating improvements at Trace Regional Hospital. read more

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

    Before 10 a.m. ET on Friday, 571 companies hit new 52-week highs. read more

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday

  On Wednesday morning, 198 companies hit new 52-week highs. read more

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday

    Before 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday, 165 companies set new 52-week highs. read more