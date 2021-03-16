Why Is It Moving? Analyzing The Downward Movement in Par Pacific Hldgs's Stock Today

Par Pacific Hldgs's Stock Price And Volume Action

Par Pacific Hldgs (NYSE:PARR) is currently down 12.56% to a price of $16.79. Tuesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 464.27 thousand, about 125.83% of its recent 30-day volume average of 368.97 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Par Pacific shares are trading lower after the company reported a 5 million share common stock offering.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Par Pacific Hldgs's stock was $15.68 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $20.18 and a low of $5.72 in the past 52 weeks.

