Why INVO Bioscience Is Trading Higher Today

The Price And Volume Action In INVO Bioscience's Stock Today

INVO Bioscience's (NASDAQ:INVO) stock is trading up 7.81% to a price of $5.83. The stock's volume is currently 811.32 thousand, which is roughly 20.4% of its recent 30-day volume average of 3.98 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: INVO Bioscience shares are trading higher after the company announced a joint venture to open a INVO-exclusive clinic.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $3.54 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $12.3 and fallen to a low of $0.12.

If you're looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get ‘Why Is It Moving' alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.