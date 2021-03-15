fbpx
Why ConocoPhillips's Stock is Trading Lower Today

byBenzinga Insights
March 15, 2021 10:07 am
Why ConocoPhillips's Stock is Trading Lower Today

The Price And Volume Action In ConocoPhillips's Stock Today

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) is currently down 3.17% to a price of $57.7. Monday the stock has been traded at a volume of 1.08 million, about 10.3% of its recent 30-day volume average of 10.51 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: ConocoPhillips shares are trading lower after B of A Securities downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $47.66 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $61.14 and fallen to a low of $20.84.

