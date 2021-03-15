Why Is It Moving? Looking Into Why Manitex International's Stock is Trading Higher Today

Manitex International's Stock Price And Volume Action

Manitex International's (NASDAQ:MNTX) stock has been rising Monday, up 3.61% to a price of $8.59. Monday the stock has been traded at a volume of 8.03 thousand, about 20.38% of its recent 30-day volume average of 39.40 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Manitex International shares are trading higher after Roth Capital reiterated its Buy rating and raised its price target from $6 to $10 per share.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Manitex International's stock was $6.54 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $8.57 and a low of $2.76 in the past 52 weeks.

