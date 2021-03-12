fbpx
Why Is It Moving? Looking Into Why Nordstrom's Stock is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
March 12, 2021 10:35 am
Why Is It Moving? Looking Into Why Nordstrom's Stock is Trading Higher Today

The Price And Volume Action In Nordstrom's Stock Today

Nordstrom's (NYSE:JWN) stock is trading up 6.68% to a price of $39.71. Friday the stock has been traded at a volume of 1.34 million, about 32.42% of its recent 30-day volume average of 4.12 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Nordstrom shares are trading higher after Jefferies initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a $48 price target.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $35.72 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $42.22 and as low as $11.72.

If you're looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get ‘Why Is It Moving' alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.

