Why Is It Moving? Looking Into Why Nordstrom's Stock is Trading Higher Today

The Price And Volume Action In Nordstrom's Stock Today

Nordstrom's (NYSE:JWN) stock is trading up 6.68% to a price of $39.71. Friday the stock has been traded at a volume of 1.34 million, about 32.42% of its recent 30-day volume average of 4.12 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Nordstrom shares are trading higher after Jefferies initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a $48 price target.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $35.72 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $42.22 and as low as $11.72.

