Why Is It Moving? Analyzing The Upward Movement in Dropbox's Stock Today

The Price And Volume Action In Dropbox's Stock Today

Dropbox's (NASDAQ:DBX) stock has been rising Friday, up 5.1% to a price of $26.44. Friday the stock has been traded at a volume of 4.56 million, about 49.68% of its recent 30-day volume average of 9.18 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Dropbox shares are trading higher amid rumors of Dealreporter speculation on the stock.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Dropbox's stock was $23.16 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $25.78 and a low of $14.55 in the past 52 weeks.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.