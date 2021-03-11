Why Just Energy Group Is Trading Lower Today

The Price And Volume Action In Just Energy Group's Stock Today

Just Energy Group's (NYSE:JE) stock has been falling Thursday, down 23.27% to a price of $1.99. The stock's volume is currently 5.26 million, which is roughly 100.09% of its recent 30-day volume average of 5.26 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Just Energy shares are trading lower after the company announced the TSX and NYSE have commenced delisting proceedings.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $5.49 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $29.7 and fallen to a low of $0.24.

