Why Just Energy Group Is Trading Lower Today

Just Energy shares are trading lower after the company announced the TSX and NYSE have commenced delisting proceedings.
Just Energy Group's stock has been falling Thursday, down 23.27% to a price of $1.99.
Just Energy Group's (NYSE:JE) stock has been falling Thursday, down 23.27% to a price of $1.99. The stock's volume is currently 5.26 million, which is roughly 100.09% of its recent 30-day volume average of 5.26 million.
Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Just Energy shares are trading lower after the company announced the TSX and NYSE have commenced delisting proceedings.
Perspective On Recent Price Action
The stock's 50-day moving average was $5.49 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $29.7 and fallen to a low of $0.24.
