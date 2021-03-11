Why Is It Moving? Analyzing The Upward Movement in Rodgers Silicon Valley's Stock Today

Rodgers Silicon Valley's Stock Price And Volume Action

Rodgers Silicon Valley (NASDAQ:RSVA) is currently up 14.24% to a price of $16.1. The stock's volume is currently 289.43 thousand, which is roughly 29.91% of its recent 30-day volume average of 967.73 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp shares are trading higher after Northland Capital Markets initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and $25 price target.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Rodgers Silicon Valley's stock was $15.2 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $28.5 and a low of $11.79 in the past 52 weeks.

