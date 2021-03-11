fbpx
Why Is It Moving? Analyzing The Upward Movement in Rodgers Silicon Valley's Stock Today

byBenzinga Insights
March 11, 2021 11:07 am
Key Points:
  • Why It's Moving Benzinga Pro's realtime breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp shares are trading higher after Northland Capital Markets initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and $25 price target.
  • Rodgers Silicon Valley's Stock Price And Volume Action Rodgers Silicon Valley NASDAQRSVA is currently up 14.24% to a price of $16.1.
Rodgers Silicon Valley's Stock Price And Volume Action

Rodgers Silicon Valley (NASDAQ:RSVA) is currently up 14.24% to a price of $16.1. The stock's volume is currently 289.43 thousand, which is roughly 29.91% of its recent 30-day volume average of 967.73 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp shares are trading higher after Northland Capital Markets initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and $25 price target.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Rodgers Silicon Valley's stock was $15.2 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $28.5 and a low of $11.79 in the past 52 weeks.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.

