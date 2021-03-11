fbpx
byBenzinga Insights
March 11, 2021 11:07 am
Why Is It Moving? Analyzing The Downward Movement in New Concept Energy, Inc Common Stock's Stock Today

New Concept Energy, Inc Common Stock's Stock Price And Volume Action

New Concept Energy, Inc Common Stock's (AMEX:GBR) stock has been falling Thursday, down 19.29% to a price of $5.22. Thursday the stock has been traded at a volume of 747.00 thousand, about 15.69% of its recent 30-day volume average of 4.76 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: New Concept Energy shares are trading lower potentially on profit-taking after the stock rose over 50% yesterday. NOTE: The stock has a low float.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $5.1 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $30.99 and as low as $0.55.

