Why Is It Moving? Looking At United Natural Foods's Price Action Today

byBenzinga Insights
March 10, 2021 9:54 am
United Natural Foods's Stock Price And Volume Action

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) is currently up 14.03% to a price of $35.9. The stock's volume is currently 577.03 thousand, which is roughly 44.89% of its recent 30-day volume average of 1.29 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: United Natural Foods shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS results.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $24.42 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $32.96 and fallen to a low of $5.0.

