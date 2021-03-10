Why Is It Moving? Looking At Albemarle's Price Action Today

The Price And Volume Action In Albemarle's Stock Today

Albemarle's (NYSE:ALB) stock has been rising Wednesday, up 5.88% to a price of $153.09. The stock's volume is currently 94.57 thousand, which is roughly 4.09% of its recent 30-day volume average of 2.31 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Albemarle shares are trading higher after Cowen & Co initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a price target of $180 per share.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $162.1 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $188.35 and as low as $48.89.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.