Analyzing The Price Action In Progyny Stock Today

Progyny's Stock Price And Volume Action

Progyny's (NASDAQ:PGNY) stock has been rising Wednesday, up 8.79% to a price of $47.08. Wednesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 41.49 thousand, about 5.12% of its recent 30-day volume average of 811.01 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Progyny shares are trading higher after B of A Securities upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $46.36 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $53.48 and fallen to a low of $15.59.

