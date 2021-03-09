fbpx
QQQ
+ 9.76
290.18
+ 3.25%
DIA
+ 2.88
315.38
+ 0.9%
SPY
+ 6.79
374.93
+ 1.78%

Why Callon Petroleum's Stock is Down During Today's Session

byBenzinga Insights
March 9, 2021 9:53 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Callon Petroleum's Stock is Down During Today's Session

The Price And Volume Action In Callon Petroleum's Stock Today

Callon Petroleum's (NYSE:CPE) stock has been falling Tuesday, down 4.46% to a price of $35.43. The stock's volume is currently 280.05 thousand, which is roughly 7.97% of its recent 30-day volume average of 3.51 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Callon Petroleum shares are trading higher after Johnson Rice upgraded the stock from Hold to Axxumulate and announced a price target of $42 per share.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $19.05 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $40.98 and fallen to a low of $0.38.

If you're looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get ‘Why Is It Moving' alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday

    Before 10 a.m. ET on Monday, 492 companies set new 52-week highs. read more

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

    During Friday's morning session, 251 stocks hit new 52-week highs. read more

9 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

  read more

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

    Thursday's morning session saw 237 companies set new 52-week highs. read more