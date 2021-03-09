Why Callon Petroleum's Stock is Down During Today's Session

The Price And Volume Action In Callon Petroleum's Stock Today

Callon Petroleum's (NYSE:CPE) stock has been falling Tuesday, down 4.46% to a price of $35.43. The stock's volume is currently 280.05 thousand, which is roughly 7.97% of its recent 30-day volume average of 3.51 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Callon Petroleum shares are trading higher after Johnson Rice upgraded the stock from Hold to Axxumulate and announced a price target of $42 per share.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $19.05 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $40.98 and fallen to a low of $0.38.

