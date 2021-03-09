fbpx
Tesla China Sells 18.3K Vehicles In February For 18% Month-Over-Month Growth

byBenzinga EV Insights
March 9, 2021 11:08 am
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) is working to produce more cars this year than ever before. CEO Elon Musk has said 1 million cars are possible in 2021.  . 

Now a report from Tesmanian says the China Auto Industry Body is reporting Tesla sold 18,318 units in February, which would include both Model 3 and Y vehicles.

Tesla started delivering the Model Y in China earlier this year

The figure represents growth of 18.3% since January. This is impressive, as February is a shorter month, and much of the country was busy celebrating the Chinese New Year. 

Tesla's stock is down 33% over the last month, despite the continued rollout of its Full Self Driving Beta, the Model S and X refresh and continued vehicle deliveries.

Tesla has been hit with a parts shortage that is also affecting others in the auto industry. 

TSLA Price Action: Tesla shares were up 12.44% at $633.03 at last check Tuesday. 

Photo courtesy of Tesla.

