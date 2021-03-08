fbpx
QQQ
+ 1.30
307.38
+ 0.42%
DIA
+ 4.10
311.08
+ 1.3%
SPY
+ 3.78
379.78
+ 0.99%
TLT
-0.20
139.11
-0.14%
GLD
-1.07
160.19
-0.67%

Why Is It Moving? Looking At Immunovant's Price Action Today

byBenzinga Insights
March 8, 2021 10:22 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Is It Moving? Looking At Immunovant's Price Action Today

The Price And Volume Action In Immunovant's Stock Today

Immunovant's (NASDAQ:IMVT) stock has been rising Monday, up 19.39% to a price of $17.25. Monday the stock has been traded at a volume of 3.85 million, about 183.51% of its recent 30-day volume average of 2.10 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Immunovant shares are trading higher after Roivant Sciences said it plans to propose a merger with Immunovant.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $33.12 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $53.75 and fallen to a low of $8.34.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

  read more

92 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers read more

72 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT) shares jumped 538.3% to close at $20.68 on Tuesday, driven by heavy volumes after the company unveiled its DuraSled scanner for iPhone 12s. read more

90 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers read more