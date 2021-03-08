Why Is It Moving? Looking At Immunovant's Price Action Today

The Price And Volume Action In Immunovant's Stock Today

Immunovant's (NASDAQ:IMVT) stock has been rising Monday, up 19.39% to a price of $17.25. Monday the stock has been traded at a volume of 3.85 million, about 183.51% of its recent 30-day volume average of 2.10 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Immunovant shares are trading higher after Roivant Sciences said it plans to propose a merger with Immunovant.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $33.12 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $53.75 and fallen to a low of $8.34.

