Why Soleno Therapeutics Is Trading Lower Today

Soleno Therapeutics's Stock Price And Volume Action

Soleno Therapeutics's (NASDAQ:SLNO) stock has been falling Monday, down 41.27% to a price of $1.6. The stock's volume is currently 1.32 million, which is roughly 305.02% of its recent 30-day volume average of 432.40 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Soleno Therapeutics shares are trading lower after the FDA said an additional trial will be needed to support the company's new drug application.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $2.37 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $4.39 and as low as $1.3.

