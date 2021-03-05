fbpx
Why Is It Moving? Analyzing The Downward Movement in MoSys's Stock Today

byBenzinga Insights
March 5, 2021 10:32 am
MoSys's Stock Price And Volume Action

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) is currently down 14.2% to a price of $3.75. Friday the stock has been traded at a volume of 237.27 thousand, about 23.45% of its recent 30-day volume average of 1.01 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: MoSys shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 sales results down from last year.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $3.59 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $7.12 and fallen to a low of $0.78.

