Why Is It Moving? Looking Into Why Frank's International's Stock is Trading Higher Today

The Price And Volume Action In Frank's International's Stock Today

Frank's International's (NYSE:FI) stock is trading up 6.35% to a price of $5.12. The stock's current volume for the day is 379.22 thousand, which is approximately 28.1% of its previous 30-day average volume of 1.35 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Frank's International shares are trading lower after Barclays downgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $3.27 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $5.44 and as low as $1.49.

