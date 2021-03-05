fbpx
-5.00
309.10
-1.64%
DIA
-0.74
310.39
-0.24%
SPY
-2.77
379.49
-0.74%
TLT
+ 0.44
138.20
+ 0.32%
GLD
-0.12
159.19
-0.08%

Why Is It Moving? Analyzing The Upward Movement in APA's Stock Today

byBenzinga Insights
March 5, 2021 10:27 am
APA's Stock Price And Volume Action

APA's (NASDAQ:APA) stock has been rising Friday, up 6.1% to a price of $22.87. The stock's current volume for the day is 2.72 million, which is approximately 28.77% of its previous 30-day average volume of 9.46 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Shares of oil and oil-related companies are trading following an OPEC+ agreement to extent output cuts into April.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $16.95 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $25.62 and fallen to a low of $3.8.

