Why Is It Moving? Analyzing The Upward Movement in APA's Stock Today

APA's Stock Price And Volume Action

APA's (NASDAQ:APA) stock has been rising Friday, up 6.1% to a price of $22.87. The stock's current volume for the day is 2.72 million, which is approximately 28.77% of its previous 30-day average volume of 9.46 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Shares of oil and oil-related companies are trading following an OPEC+ agreement to extent output cuts into April.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $16.95 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $25.62 and fallen to a low of $3.8.

If you're looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get ‘Why Is It Moving' alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.