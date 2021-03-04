Why Mesa Air Group's Stock is Trading Lower Today

The Price And Volume Action In Mesa Air Group's Stock Today

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) is currently down 12.1% to a price of $13.29. The stock's volume is currently 1.33 million, which is roughly 93.29% of its recent 30-day volume average of 1.42 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Mesa Air Group shares are trading lower after Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $8.27 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $15.61 and fallen to a low of $2.05.

If you're looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get ‘Why Is It Moving' alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.