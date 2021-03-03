fbpx
QQQ
-4.43
322.83
-1.39%
DIA
+ 0.62
313.58
+ 0.2%
SPY
-1.87
388.43
-0.48%
TLT
-1.74
142.81
-1.23%
GLD
-1.66
164.06
-1.02%

Why Is It Moving? Analyzing The Upward Movement in KemPharm's Stock Today

byBenzinga Insights
March 3, 2021 11:02 am
The Price And Volume Action In KemPharm's Stock Today

KemPharm's (NASDAQ:KMPH) stock is trading up 46.23% to a price of $14.92. Wednesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 37.43 million, about 1073.94% of its recent 30-day volume average of 3.49 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: KemPham shares are trading higher after the company announced that the FDA approved its AZSTARYS as a treatment for ADHD.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $6.88 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $11.75 and fallen to a low of $0.12.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.

