Why Rocket Companies's Stock is Trading Lower Today

Rocket Companies's Stock Price And Volume Action

Rocket Companies's (NYSE:RKT) stock has been falling Wednesday, down 19.93% to a price of $33.85. Wednesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 74.23 million, about 290.3% of its recent 30-day volume average of 25.57 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Rocket Companies shares are trading lower after RBC Capital downgraded the stock from Outperform to Sector Perform and announced a price target of $30 per share.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $21.26 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $43.0 and as low as $17.78.

