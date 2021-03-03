fbpx
QQQ
-4.50
322.90
-1.41%
DIA
+ 0.71
313.49
+ 0.23%
SPY
-1.88
388.44
-0.49%
TLT
-1.82
142.89
-1.29%
GLD
-1.93
164.33
-1.19%

Why Rocket Companies's Stock is Trading Lower Today

byBenzinga Insights
March 3, 2021 11:01 am
Rocket Companies's Stock Price And Volume Action

Rocket Companies's (NYSE:RKT) stock has been falling Wednesday, down 19.93% to a price of $33.85. Wednesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 74.23 million, about 290.3% of its recent 30-day volume average of 25.57 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Rocket Companies shares are trading lower after RBC Capital downgraded the stock from Outperform to Sector Perform and announced a price target of $30 per share.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $21.26 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $43.0 and as low as $17.78.

