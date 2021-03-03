Why Centennial Resource Dev's Stock is Up During Today's Session

Centennial Resource Dev's Stock Price And Volume Action

Centennial Resource Dev's (NASDAQ:CDEV) stock has been rising Wednesday, up 8.45% to a price of $4.48. The stock's current volume for the day is 4.40 million, which is approximately 49.88% of its previous 30-day average volume of 8.82 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Shares of several oil companies are trading higher ahead of Thursday's OPEC+ meeting regarding supply cuts. Reported optimism that producers may not increase output has lifted oil for the session.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Centennial Resource Dev's stock was $2.63 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $4.4 and a low of $0.24 in the past 52 weeks.

