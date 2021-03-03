Why Heat Biologics Is Trading Higher Today

Heat Biologics's Stock Price And Volume Action

Heat Biologics's (NASDAQ:HTBX) stock has been rising Wednesday, up 15.62% to a price of $8.85. The stock's current volume for the day is 2.11 million, which is approximately 50.13% of its previous 30-day average volume of 4.20 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Heat Biologics shares are trading higher after Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and a $22 price target.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Heat Biologics's stock was $7.44 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $30.1 and a low of $2.95 in the past 52 weeks.

