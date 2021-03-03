Why Is It Moving? Looking At MingZhu Logistics Hldgs's Price Action Today

The Price And Volume Action In MingZhu Logistics Hldgs's Stock Today

MingZhu Logistics Hldgs's (NASDAQ:YGMZ) stock is trading up 18.71% to a price of $10.4. The stock's volume is currently 2.60 million, which is roughly 254.67% of its recent 30-day volume average of 1.02 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: MingZhu Logistics shares are trading higher after the company announced it entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with Huawei Logistics.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $13.19 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $58.0 and fallen to a low of $3.66.

