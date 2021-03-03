fbpx
QQQ
-4.50
322.90
-1.41%
DIA
+ 0.65
313.55
+ 0.21%
SPY
-1.92
388.48
-0.5%
TLT
-1.83
142.90
-1.3%
GLD
-1.84
164.24
-1.13%

Why Is It Moving? Looking At MingZhu Logistics Hldgs's Price Action Today

byBenzinga Insights
March 3, 2021 10:52 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Is It Moving? Looking At MingZhu Logistics Hldgs's Price Action Today

The Price And Volume Action In MingZhu Logistics Hldgs's Stock Today

MingZhu Logistics Hldgs's (NASDAQ:YGMZ) stock is trading up 18.71% to a price of $10.4. The stock's volume is currently 2.60 million, which is roughly 254.67% of its recent 30-day volume average of 1.02 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: MingZhu Logistics shares are trading higher after the company announced it entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with Huawei Logistics.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $13.19 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $58.0 and fallen to a low of $3.66.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

  read more

80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) shares surged 103.9% to close at $91.71 on Wednesday after the stock spiked on heavy volume. The stock in January saw a surge driven by high retail investor interest. read more

61 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) shares jumped 193.3% to $11.00. Novo Integrated Sciences, on Tuesday, announced an uplist to The Nasdaq Capital Market. read more

48 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) rose 117.1% to $8.14 in pre-market trading. Novo Integrated Sciences, on Tuesday, announced an uplist to The Nasdaq Capital Market. read more