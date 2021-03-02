Why Is It Moving? Analyzing The Upward Movement in Nano X Imaging's Stock Today

The Price And Volume Action In Nano X Imaging's Stock Today

Nano X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) is currently up 4.15% to a price of $46.95. The stock's current volume for the day is 624.77 thousand, which is approximately 27.26% of its previous 30-day average volume of 2.29 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Nano X Imaging shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS results.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Nano X Imaging's stock was $58.01 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $94.81 and a low of $22.3 in the past 52 weeks.

