fbpx
QQQ
-2.79
326.38
-0.86%
DIA
-1.09
316.59
-0.35%
SPY
-1.90
391.33
-0.49%
TLT
-0.57
141.63
-0.4%
GLD
-0.22
161.77
-0.14%

Why Is It Moving? Analyzing The Upward Movement in Nano X Imaging's Stock Today

byBenzinga Insights
March 2, 2021 10:32 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Is It Moving? Analyzing The Upward Movement in Nano X Imaging's Stock Today

The Price And Volume Action In Nano X Imaging's Stock Today

Nano X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) is currently up 4.15% to a price of $46.95. The stock's current volume for the day is 624.77 thousand, which is approximately 27.26% of its previous 30-day average volume of 2.29 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Nano X Imaging shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS results.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Nano X Imaging's stock was $58.01 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $94.81 and a low of $22.3 in the past 52 weeks.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Nano X Imaging Shares Spike Higher; Traders Circulate Rumor Co ARC- Next-Gen X-Ray Machine Has Moved From Prototype Stage To Production Line

https://twitter.com/JohnNosta/status/1364649185044226054?s=20 read more

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) shares rose 113.26% to $15.59 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. read more

44 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCMT) shares rose 115.5% to $7.95 in pre-market trading after the company reported its division Thermal Kinetics was awarded Al-Corn Clean Fuels sanitizer-grade ethanol project. read more

102 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: LACQ) shares jumped 111.2% to close at $23.99 on Monday after the company entered into a merger agreement for business combination with Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. read more